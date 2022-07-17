Letter: Burden of safety shouldn't be shouldered solely by the innocent

A few years ago, the American people decided that enough was enough when it came to second-hand smoke. They held the tobacco companies liable for the deaths and damage to people young and old.

We didn’t decide that the burden of safety lay on the shoulders of the innocent. If we had followed today’s reasoning about mass shootings, each person who didn’t want to inhale second-hand smoke would wear a mask so that smokers could have no restrictions.

That would have made no more sense for second-hand smoke than it does to give easy access to AR-15s and expect each person or school to be totally responsible for protecting the innocent against what one newscaster said was the equivalent of being shot with 40 guns.

