Letter: Broken Arrow resident owes apology for Holocaust comparison

Recently, a citizen at a Broken Arrow City Council meeting showed a homemade video comparing the wearing of masks to the wearing of the yellow star in Nazi Germany.

This video comparison went above and beyond the realm of bad taste and insensitivity.

The mandate to wear masks is a proven method of slowing the pandemic. Wearing a mask protects other people from being exposed.

It is science. It is proven.

The yellow star Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany was a sign of the hatred of a political party towards a religion.

It was humanity's darkest day when the Nazi party committed a genocide due to religious beliefs.

The Broken Arrow resident owes an apology, and city councilors should also apologize for this comparison.

Keep your right to free speech but understand that 76 years ago people were being tortured and slaughtered.

All Americans are being asked to wear a mask in a pandemic, not just a select few. There is no comparison to be made.

Armella Glenn, Tulsa