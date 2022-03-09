 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Broken Arrow post office building could use some TLC

Here’s a little problem that I hope can be remedied. The post office at 1701 S. Main St in Broken Arrow needs some TLC. It is very busy almost every day and the workers are top-notch. They are efficient, knowledgeable and pleasant.

The problem is the entryway and the lobby have been neglected for a long time. It is dismal. It is just plain dirty – floors, weather mats and windows are in bad shape. It is close to our beautiful Rose District.

Is it possible for the U.S. Postal Service to give our post office a facelift to blend rather than stand out in a negative way? We deserve that, and I’m quite sure the government can afford it.

