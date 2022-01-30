Letter: Broken Arrow mayor goes too far with reaction to critics

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

As a citizen of Broken Arrow, I believe it is my duty to report wrongdoing. On her public Facebook, Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee posted a lengthy statement detailing her experiences on the NextDoor app.

She stated people who disagree with her or the city's decisions are "domestic terrorists on a witch hunt." This statement directly exacerbates the situation in Broken Arrow with people not feeling represented by her and other city councilors.

I keep trying to believe that these feelings will be resolved, but it's actions like this that speak louder than words.

Am I angry? Yes! Our elected officials should not be spewing this type of hate. The thing that makes it worse is that multiple people, not just one, came to her rescue on this post starting arguments with people who denounced it.

If she wants to reconcile her relationship with the citizens of Broken Arrow, she needs to apologize for her words.

