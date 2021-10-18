Letter: Broken Arrow council should choose fiberoptic option for broadband

As an educator for both high school and college, I can attest to the necessity of high-speed internet for my students. Students without it were at a clear disadvantage during the shutdown last year.

It has come to my attention that Broken Arrow has been fortunate enough to receive funds from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan legislation to improve broadband access. The City Council needs to decide the best way to improve access – currently the best is fiberoptic.

Fiberoptic is already able to provide speeds at a gigabit per second and is proven technology. If our other option is cellular broadband, we have to realize it could be less dependable (based on location) and even the fastest claimed speeds are about a tenth of that of fiberoptic.

I encourage the City Council to choose fiberoptic when they add more broadband access to Broken Arrow. If there is another event causing a shutdown, fiberoptic broadband will better be able to meet the students’ and educators’ needs.

