Letter: Broken Arrow Civitan event proved welcoming to LGBTQ community

As a founder of Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow, a newer nonprofit, we aim to reach those who can’t make the trip to the Equality Center in Tulsa.

We didn’t expect our task to be easy, considering the local and national climate regarding hatred and violence being directed at the LBGTQIA+ community.

When we signed up for the Broken Arrow Civitan’s Christmas Parade, we were expecting some backlash when people saw our truck with the Pride Fest logo and our rainbow tree. Considering some of the backlash we have received in the past, we were pleasantly surprised this time.

Within minutes we were stopped by a group who wanted to know when we were having our next Pride Fest. While we passed out candy and wished everyone a Merry Christmas, we were met with kind words thanking us for what we’re doing in Broken Arrow. It was one of the few times some of us have felt welcome in the community, exactly as we are.

Some members of our community planned to participate in the parade but didn’t feel safe and decided to stay home. We will continue our mission for them, and other marginalized community members, in hopes that we continue to be met with love and light so they too can eventually feel welcome in their community, exactly as they are.

