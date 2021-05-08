Letter: Broaden the bill that deflects criticism of white males in classrooms

In a May 1 story ("Oklahoma's House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor"), state Rep. Kevin West R-Moore said “This (bill) will not allow curriculum to be centered around (the idea that) because of my race I'm automatically predetermined to be racist … Because of my sex, I am automatically predetermined to oppress a woman.”

Basically, West is saying: Please don't stereotype me.

Yet, for decades, even centuries, some members of the dominant class have stigmatized Black people, women, Jews, Catholics and other minority groups with damaging, limiting stereotypes.

Black slaves were regarded as subhuman; freed blacks were seen as diseased, criminal and lazy. They were red-lined, denied access to education, social services and credit.

The dominant groups said, “We give you nothing, but go ahead and prove you can prosper. Even if some succeed, the exception probably will not disprove the rule. The stereotype will live on.”