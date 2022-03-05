Letter: Broadband is great, but where were state leaders during infrastructure bill debate?

The hypocrisy continues.

Per state House Speaker Charles McCall, “House Republicans support broadband expansion because it is critical infrastructure that creates jobs and is as essential as phones or roads to modern life.”

Critical infrastructure? Creates jobs? As essential as phones or roads to modern life?

McCall is the most powerful member of the super majority in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Yet what did he, or any rural member of that super majority, say when the Congress debated President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, a key piece of which was broadband expansion into rural America?

What were his, or their, comments when every rural member of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation voted against expanding broadband into rural America?

The silence was deafening.

