Letter: Broadband expansion will be a major boost for Oklahoma

On May 6, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill aiming to expand internet coverage to Oklahomans. This bill establishes the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will be responsible for bring high-speed internet to 95% of the state by 2027.

Now, more than ever, affordable access to high-speed reliable internet for all Oklahomans should be considered a priority. The pandemic has proved what an important asset the internet is, and service is now widely recognized as a necessary utility.

The need for internet became apparent quickly at the on start of the pandemic when students needed immediate access for virtual schooling. A lack of stable and consistent internet was a problem in rural and urban Oklahoma alike. New connections will allow access to knowledge and resources previously unfeasible.

Additionally, more and more of our workforce has the option to telework. The ability to connect from all parts of the state allows Oklahoma to attract a more diverse workforce and potentially incentivizes people to make Oklahoma their permanent residence.

Internet access will also fill the gaps in service for all Oklahomans. With the emergence of regular telehealth appointments, areas that once lacked medical and behavioral health services can now help their citizens.

Not only that, but those who would otherwise have difficulty commuting to see a health care professional for any reason can now be served from their homes.

Developing internet accessibility for all should be a top priority for this state. With wide-spread access, Oklahoma will better serve its citizens physically, emotionally and economically.

