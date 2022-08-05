 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bring more investment to western hemisphere and away from China, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and China – corrupt, repressive regimes with terrible human rights. But, we want their oil and inexpensive goods so they’re OK to do business with.

Some South American countries are corrupt, repressive regimes with terrible human rights. We do import a lot, but China provides a much wider variety of products. They stay poor. We help China grow richer.

It’s that simple.

Our purchases contribute to the wealth, growth and military/financial power of these far away countries, yet Congress and our military publicly view China as a threat. We’re really investing in those countries halfway around the world. To our detriment, Asian countries are already investing in our hemisphere. Money talks louder than scruples or beliefs. Is hypocritical too harsh a word?

While probably crazy talk, I wonder what would happen if we financially partnered with private U.S. companies to move their manufacturing from China to our hemisphere, starting with the least repressive regime. Start with low-tech and gradually move to high-tech.

After Congress sets this up, make a goal to import $54 billion from South America instead of China. That’s 10% of 2021 imports and creates 250,000 South American jobs or more. People would have jobs and stay in their own country solving some immigration issues. Their country’s economy grows. If it works, go for another 10%, and keep going. And, perhaps, those countries will become less corrupt and repressive.

If you want to shrink China’s financial growth and power, bring that work to our hemisphere.

