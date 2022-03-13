 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bravo, Theatre Tulsa, for 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning'

Fortunate are Tulsans who were able to attend a performance of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” by Will Arbery at the Tulsa PAC. Produced by Theatre Tulsa, this play is a remarkable dramatization of conflicting ideologies complicated by intense personal feelings.

I'm proud of Tulsa for having this play performed. Some communities will ignore, criticize, pillory, and even ban the performance of this play, and they may threaten school boards and libraries for obtaining copies of it. Gender identity, LGBTQ issues, racism and critical race theory, sexism, guns and abortion, and what it means to be conservative or liberal, and a host of F bombs — the play deals with all of them.

When the play concluded, I felt as if I'd just been through group therapy. I was entertained, provoked, challenged, and threatened by the performance.

I say, "Three cheers, bravo, and encore!” to all those involved in the production. Tulsa is surely a better place having hosted and witnessed this play. Why?

Because it is honest, compassionate, and authentic — and well done. Who could not benefit from such things?

It must have taken all the emotional energy and professional skills the actors could summon because the performance was gut-wrenching and provocative.

Everyone in the production should be heartily applauded.

In a story about the play by James D. Watts Jr. ("Theatre Tulsa's 'Heroes' an emotional minefield," March 4), play director Norah Sweeney said she'd heard someone say, "Politics is the new religion."

I would suggest, however, in Oklahoma and the American South, "Religion is the new politics."

