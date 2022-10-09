 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 'Bravado' touted by Stitt belies real state of things in Oklahoma

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

Was Gov. Kevin Stitt correctly quoted in the Tulsa World when he said that he was most proud of the way he brought "bravado" and a "can do attitude" that has allowed Oklahomans to "have their chest out (“Gubernatorial candidates see state differently,” Oct. 2)?"

If so, his shallowness is stupefying. This isn't “Friday Night Lights.” Catering only to his fellow businessmen has left real Oklahomans, both rural and urban, in terrible shape in multiple metrics, including the poverty rate, teen pregnancy rate and our homicide rate.

And, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was correct when he said that Oklahoma is woefully behind in addressing mental health issues.

From a young age, my mother warned me about "holier than thou" people, particularly politicians. Stitt's arrogance and conceit fit the description perfectly. He is an empty suit. Let's give Joy Hofmeister a chance.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

