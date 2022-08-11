 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

  • 0

Kudos to University of Tulsa President Brad Carson’s recently announced vision for strengthening and enlarging the bonds between the university and the city.

Encouraging supporters to move beyond traditional arguments between liberal arts education (history, philosophy, literature, language, music, art) and professional schools (engineering, technology, cyber tech, nursing, business, law, education) to a higher vision embracing excellence in becoming a constructive citizen engaging the world in thoughtful, constructive ways that result in lifelong learning.

Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, this native Tulsan’s arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well.

The opportunity Carson’s vision affords both to become better is a breath of fresh air to those who care deeply about each of them.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

"That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullen seeking cover from a riotous mob," writes Tulsa resident Samuel Harris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert