Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

Kudos to University of Tulsa President Brad Carson’s recently announced vision for strengthening and enlarging the bonds between the university and the city.

Encouraging supporters to move beyond traditional arguments between liberal arts education (history, philosophy, literature, language, music, art) and professional schools (engineering, technology, cyber tech, nursing, business, law, education) to a higher vision embracing excellence in becoming a constructive citizen engaging the world in thoughtful, constructive ways that result in lifelong learning.

Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, this native Tulsan’s arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well.

The opportunity Carson’s vision affords both to become better is a breath of fresh air to those who care deeply about each of them.

