Letter: Brace yourselves for more laws restricting freedoms

The Dobbs decision overturning Roe is a shamelessly, political decision, not at all grounded in any defensible constitutional analysis. It overturns the notion that the 14th Amendment grants us all the right to personal privacy, free from a government telling us otherwise.

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis described this as “the right to be let alone,” not “the right to be let alone, but only for those who believe as I do.” This court now tells women, once again, they cannot make decisions as to their own bodies, instead having to handle their personal, private affairs according to the whims of politicians, none of whom know them or have to live with the consequences.

This is not a states’ rights issue, as conservatives now defend, any more than the Civil War was about states’ rights. This is a bunch of ideologues who decided they want to impose their moral views and religion on everyone else. We can only guess about what is next as they impose their personal views of propriety on us.

A wave of new laws from states like Oklahoma is coming. Friends, brace yourselves. Bone up on what you were taught in civics class, get out your megaphones, and put on your marching shoes.

