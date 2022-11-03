 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bowman is the best bet for Corporation Commission

It’s time to have a corporation commissioner who will stand up to the utility corporations who rule the prices and line their pockets at the suffering of the rate payers. It’s time to have a commissioner who knows what being in this position is all about, who is not a politician looking for a place to land.

Warigia Margaret Bowman is the most qualified to serve as representative of the rate payers.

She understands the regulatory laws and the causes of the issues we face, especially important given the impact on our energy grid – and our utility bills – after the severe freezing weather of February 2021. She knows that the utility outages across our rural grid can be solved, and that broadband access is within reach for all Oklahomans.

Bowman, with a juris doctor from Harvard Law School, teaches water law, natural resources law, and administrative law at the University of Tulsa College of Law. She has extensive experience in law and policy for both state and federal government.

She has published widely on telecommunications and regulatory issues, on infrastructure, water, and energy, all of which are divisions under the Corporation Commission. Bowman is the mother of three and a member of a faith community in Tulsa.

I urge the voters to look for Bowman’s name on the ballot and mark your ballot accordingly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

