Senate Bill 397 is government overreach, pure and simple.

As a retired public school teacher from Sapulpa, I am against SB 397. Did anyone consider the amount of hours necessary to organize, classify and catalog the items in even a small or medium-sized library, much less larger public libraries?

The Tulsa City-County Public Library has over 1 million items. Everyone who comes into a library would have to present some form of age verification, wouldn't they?

Will they use the same line to check out books to check people into the library? Will we be required to get library cards with our date of birth stamped on them along with the card's expiration date?

And who's going to have the job of monitoring people as they peruse the stacks of material on every floor, down every aisle and at every table to make sure the age boundary isn't being crossed?

It's another solution looking for a problem to solve. It's not my legislator's job to dictate what I or anyone else reads.

SB 397 is, in essence, an ill-conceived, unfunded mandate that places a needless burden on library personnel and will take a lot of the joy out of going to the library.

Editor's Note: Senate 397 would require a new classification of book sorting and would create committees to determine "community standards" to keep some material away from children and teenagers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.