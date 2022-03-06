Letter: Book bans, history bans and more are hurting our youth

With one country invading another, Americans refusing vaccinations, mandates against teaching history and book bannings and burnings, I wonder in what country I am living.

Go back to 1933 in Nazi Germany. Hitler ordered book burnings that disagreed with the Nazi philosophies. I’ll take my eyes off my books when they pry my cold, dead peepers off the pages.

Vaccinations are another heel-dragging exercise in many Americans’ minds. Many have contracted the disease since they refused to take precautions, many have perished needlessly.

Moving on to “they’re coming after our guns.” No, they’re not. If they come after anything, it will be our books. Because nothing smacks of ignorance more than the under- or uninformed about the world around us.

And there’s also the teaching of history and other subjects to follow. For instance, the world is really flat and the earth is only 6,000 years old. I know this sounds ludicrous but I am speaking about a significant number of our citizens who believe there was no holocaust, and the moon landing was faked, and oh mercy, I could go on.

I have come to the conclusion that upon secondary graduation, students will have to go to college to get a high school education. Eventually, history books will have as their opening words: “Once upon a time…”

It’s already happening.

