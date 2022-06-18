 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bob Jack the right candidate for Tulsa County District 3 commissioner

  • 0

During my time on the Broken Arrow City Council, there were many times when it was important for the city and Tulsa County to work together. As the second-largest city in the county, there are many challenges and opportunities where the partnership between Broken Arrow and the county is essential.

That means having a county commissioner from District 3 who is willing to listen and learn what Broken Arrow needs and where a city/county partnership is essential. Bob Jack understands this and has the background that makes him the best candidate for District 3 Tulsa County commissioner. I urge the citizens of Broken Arrow to support Jack for county commissioner.

Editor’s note: Lester is a former member of the Broken Arrow City Council.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Tags

