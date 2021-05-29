 Skip to main content
Letter: Bob Dylan cites Tulsa as 'scene of the crime'
Letter: Bob Dylan cites Tulsa as 'scene of the crime'

I first learned about the  Tulsa Race Massacre in June 1972 as a University of Tulsa student involved in a summer urban ministry program at College Hill Presbyterian Church.

We young students spent our days helping the neighborhood (cleaning, painting and other needs) and studying urban issues.

One afternoon, a local historian revealed to us the deliberately long-suppressed local history of this racist massacre. We were shocked, disgusted and enraged.

I have never stopped spreading this truth  since then.

Tulsa was not only the buckle on the Bible Belt, but a center of Klan and hate activity, while at the same time a creative and sophisticated city. I graduated and moved on.

Bob Dylan released a 20-minute song last year entitled “Murder Most Foul” about the JFK assassination.

In it, there’s a line where he says, "Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime," indicating it all began in Tulsa. He's right.

