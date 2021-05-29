Letter: Bob Dylan cites Tulsa as 'scene of the crime'

I first learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre in June 1972 as a University of Tulsa student involved in a summer urban ministry program at College Hill Presbyterian Church.

We young students spent our days helping the neighborhood (cleaning, painting and other needs) and studying urban issues.

One afternoon, a local historian revealed to us the deliberately long-suppressed local history of this racist massacre. We were shocked, disgusted and enraged.

I have never stopped spreading this truth since then.

Tulsa was not only the buckle on the Bible Belt, but a center of Klan and hate activity, while at the same time a creative and sophisticated city. I graduated and moved on.

Bob Dylan released a 20-minute song last year entitled “Murder Most Foul” about the JFK assassination.

In it, there’s a line where he says, "Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime," indicating it all began in Tulsa. He's right.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.