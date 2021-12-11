Letter: Bob Dole was a great American

We have lost a great American in Bob Dole. It was my good fortune to work for Dole on many of his campaigns in Kansas in the 1960s and 70s, and in his Senate office in Washington, D.C., in 1976.

He was a tireless worker for Kansas, for farmers, and for America.

Dole was a true American in every way. While studying at the University of Kansas, he excelled in basketball, football and track. On the World War II battlefield in Italy, he was second lieutenant in the Army. After that, he was a U.S. congressman for eight years; then a U.S. senator for over 27 years.

Early in his career, Dole was a very partisan politician. He soon learned to reach across the aisle in order to make things happen.

It was, and still is, unusual to have close friends on both sides of the aisle. Hubert Humphrey once told me that Dole was a close friend. “We don’t always agree on the small things, but we do agree on the big picture, which was doing the right thing for the United States,” he confided.

Dole’s political adversaries knew where he stood. They frequently would not agree with him, but when it was time to compromise, they knew he would keep his word.