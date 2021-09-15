Letter: BLM matter protests also are insurrections

I read with interest the opinion column by Lynn Schmidt concerning the events of the U.S. Capitol protest ("U.S. symbols violated on 9/11, Jan. 6).

Schmidt's opinion is that the action is correctly identified as "an insurrection," providing justification by quoting from the Merriam-Webster dictionary as "an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government."

Democrats and the major media outlets dismiss any comparison made between Jan. 6 and the riots from Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country.

Let us apply the same definition. Attacks on and occupation of cities and federal buildings were attacks on established government.

Attacks on the police were attacks on civil authority. Yet, those activities were supported by the Democrats and the major media.