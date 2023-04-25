Growing up in Tulsa in the 1950s was a wonderful time. The incidence of violent crime was almost nonexistent. Today is a different story. The advent of the 1960s began the change. Drugs became prevalent and the slogan for the times was, “If it feels good, do it.”

Video games became more and more violent, along with the movies. Children were told to question everything that they are taught. Respect for authority has become virtually nonexistent.

When in elementary school, I was once taken to the principal’s office for a paddling. Upon my arrival at home, I was met by my father with razor strop in hand. That was a hard earned lesson of respect for authority. Today, if a parent applies the palm of their hand to their child’s backside, they may very well end up in jail.

Rarely does a day go by that you do not learn of a violent crime. Often, we learn of a massacre of our children at school. Businesses are subject to distraught employees killing company officials, as well as fellow employees along with responding police officers.

Drug use has skyrocketed, as evidenced by the tons of narcotics seized by authorities each year. Drug related murders are commonplace.

We have evolved into a violent society. All of this is a byproduct of generations of the 1960’s beliefs and ideals. It has taken us over 50 years to reach this point. Don’t expect anything to change any time soon.

