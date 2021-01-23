 Skip to main content
Letter: Black Tulsans live across the city

Sen. James Lankford has found a new way to refer to African American residents by calling them “North Tulsans.” ("Sen. James Lankford apologizes to Black Tulsans for questioning presidential election results," Jan. 16).

Someone needs to tell him we are trying to move past apartheid in Tulsa. There are Black Tulsa citizens who reside in the southern part of the city.

We are fairly racially segregated in Tulsa, but we are working on improving that.

Lankford's reference to "North Tulsa" is not helping.

