Letter: Black people built Greenwood

It’s important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because a lot of people didn’t learn about it.

It was a time where a lot of Black people died from white people killing them because of their skin color.

Black people had built Greenwood and had homes and businesses. It was their side of Tulsa.

Then, white people got jealous and started killing Black people and burning their houses. They left Greenwood destroyed.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.