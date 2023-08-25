A recent cartoon in the Tulsa World implied that no Black history was taught for the last 100 years. Not so.

After obtaining my master's degree with an emphasis in Black history, I came to Tulsa and started the first Black history classes at McLain High School in 1971. I taught several hundred Black students their history.

We discussed the Tulsa Race Riot, now called the Tulsa Race Massacre, and so much more. Unfortunate that other schools didn't offer the course.

