Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Growing up in southwest Oklahoma in the 1950s, it was pretty much a given that you’d be an evangelical of some sort, most of whom were Pentecostals, Baptists, or Methodists. We had a smattering of other denominations in the area, even a few Catholics and 7th Day Adventists.

Obviously, not all were what are now known as traditionally evangelical at all — but then, you could scarcely tell them apart, except by who could drink or dance.

Ninety percent were registered Democrat, too, but, to a person, they took pride in casting a split ballot, and I can’t remember a single time in my life that they ever voted Democrat for President, except for Jimmy Carter’s first time up — most likely because he was a peanut farmer, and peanuts were king in Southeast Oklahoma.

It was a dichotomy that deeply disturbed my evangelical parents and, I’m sure, influenced me for life.

I mention that background before I say this. Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority.

They’ve deemed themselves judge and jury of how free people should worship, whom they should love, and I decisions they can make about their own bodies. That is not the Christianity Christ taught. He taught religion, not civics.

State Sen. Michael Bergstrom’s law (lauded by Gov. Kevin Stitt) to defy biology and say transgender and non-binary distinctions are illegal is immoral and deplorable.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.