Letter: Bill would wrongly weaken cockfighting laws

Twenty years ago, the good people of Oklahoma voted to make Oklahoma the 49th state to ban the cruel blood sport of cockfighting. The people had to vote on it because the state Legislature had refused to consider a ban for decades. It’s been illegal ever since.

But now the will of the people is being threatened by a new bill meant to redefine what cockfighting is. If you can’t win fair and square, then just redefine what people voted on?

House Bill 3283 by state Rep. Justin Humphrey would redefine cockfighting to only include fights where birds are fitted with knives or gaffs and removes “training fights” where birds are intended or encouraged to attack or fight with one another.

The bill would weaken the penalties that voters approved. This is a shameful attempt to reintroduce cockfighting to Oklahoma and a blatant attempt to overturn a vote of the people. It must be defeated or we undermine faith in our democratic system.