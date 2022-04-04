 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bill to allow donations to teachers could have all the wrong results

  • 0

House Bill 3351 would allow 100% credit on donations up to $1,000 per child for what amounts to bonuses for specified teachers. What could possibly go wrong with this Pollyanna idea?

Think of the Title I schools where many of the parents work minimum wage jobs and live paycheck to paycheck. I doubt that they have an extra $1,000 lying around to recognize that special teacher they so appreciate.

In schools that are more affluent, teaching could easily become a popularity contest and student placement could become a political issue. Let’s not forget the student who needs to make the grade to be eligible for sports, or needs some type of special recognition.

Teachers are under enough stress as it is. While it is a wonderful idea to recognize those educators who give all they can to their students, don’t leave the possibility of earning a bonus up to parents who can afford such a donation or have a self-serving motive to influence an educator.

Editor's Note: House Bill 3351, sponsored by House Speaker Charles McCall, passed the House 77-24. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. The measure was referred to the Senate Finance Committee then to the Appropriations Committee. 

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert