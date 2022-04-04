Letter: Bill to allow donations to teachers could have all the wrong results

House Bill 3351 would allow 100% credit on donations up to $1,000 per child for what amounts to bonuses for specified teachers. What could possibly go wrong with this Pollyanna idea?

Think of the Title I schools where many of the parents work minimum wage jobs and live paycheck to paycheck. I doubt that they have an extra $1,000 lying around to recognize that special teacher they so appreciate.

In schools that are more affluent, teaching could easily become a popularity contest and student placement could become a political issue. Let’s not forget the student who needs to make the grade to be eligible for sports, or needs some type of special recognition.

Teachers are under enough stress as it is. While it is a wonderful idea to recognize those educators who give all they can to their students, don’t leave the possibility of earning a bonus up to parents who can afford such a donation or have a self-serving motive to influence an educator.

Editor's Note: House Bill 3351, sponsored by House Speaker Charles McCall, passed the House 77-24. The Senate sponsor is Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. The measure was referred to the Senate Finance Committee then to the Appropriations Committee.

