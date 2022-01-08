Letter: Bill that would remove books from school hurts learning

When the Oklahoma Legislature resumes, discussion and voting upon Senate Bill 1142 is on the docket.

Should nude bodies appear inside picture books for the very young? Of course not! To my knowledge, no Oklahoma school library has every contained such a book.

Should older youth be exposed to adult behavior that may include sexual activity or broken household conditions? I believe all students have a right to read books that contain behavior such as they see in any media.

Whether seen or discussed among peers, such activities constitute life. Prevention to view such content violates the ability of our young folk to think and discern for themselves. All age groups have natural questions about who they are and where they came from.

Any state that prevents its citizens from thinking is limiting the next generation to pursue its own greatness. Many obstacles need to be confronted before they can be climbed. That is how we learn.

What this new SB 1142 proposes is not the elimination of such literature. This bill would endorse any parent to sue the school library and the teachers promoting any book that is deemed inappropriate.