Letter: Bill that challenges local control of Tulsa Health Department unnecessary

Years ago, I had the opportunity to work as a public health advocate as we looked at the social determinants for a healthier community.

During that time, I worked for both the Tulsa Health Department as well as 19 counties in northeast Oklahoma that were part of the Oklahoma State Health Department system. I was able to understand the intricacies of the two agencies and how they work together to improve the health and well-being of all Oklahomans.

The Tulsa Health Department was established following a state constitutional amendment in 1950 to work independent of the state department of health and is funded in part by our own ad valorem taxes.

From food safety to child health to environmental health, Tulsa Health Department and its team of public health professionals has led the way to a healthier community.

COVID-19 caused all health departments to refocus attention from successful community programs to disease management.

We may not agree on issues surrounding the pandemic and how we go forward, but I feel that the Tulsa Health Department board and leadership has done a good job with communication, transparency and execution of the policies as we have navigated this dark time.