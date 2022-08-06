Letter: Bill Russell a great athlete and a courageous man

Bill Russell, iconic Boston Celtics player and coach, left a legacy of success and courage in his passing. He won 11 NBA championships as a player, but said his favorite championship was his first as player-coach of the Celtics.

Russell was the first Black person to head a professional team in the United States. His successful career is unmatched in regard to being a champion. But his courage shined brightest when, on June 4, 1967, he joined NFL legend, Jim Brown, a young Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and a number of other black athletes in support of Muhammad Ali in Ali's resistance to the military draft.

Ali had the view that to go halfway around the world to fight a people with whom he had no quarrel only to return to a country where he couldn't eat in segregated restaurants or sleep in a hotel because of the color of his skin was morally corrupt.

These men used their athletic notoriety as a platform to speak out against racial injustice. Fifty-five years later, what would happen to these brave men if they were to stand up or kneel down in peaceful civil protest? Would they be ostracized by potential employers in the same manner as Colin Kaepernick?

Sports have always been on the cutting edge of U.S. civil rights. Jackie Robinson was called vile names and received death threats in 1947. It shouldn't be that way today, 75 years later, should it?

