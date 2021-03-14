Letter: Bill moving school board elections good idea

In regard to the editorial, "Bill would move school elections for better voter turnout" (March 2), and the support for Senate Bill 962, I, with enthusiasm, also support this bill.

I believe school boards would more effectively serve Oklahoma's citizens if the term of office were changed from four years to two years, and all board members' term of office was concurrent.

With these additional changes, board members would be more responsive to the citizens they serve.

Editor's Note: Jerry Griffin is represents District 6 on the Tulsa Public Schools board.

