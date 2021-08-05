Letter: Bike lanes helping revitalize Route 66

I read with interest a couple of letters to the editor focusing on the bike lanes resulting from the re-design of 11th street, (Route 66) and a few other roads in the Tulsa area ("Tulsa traffic lanes are a mess," July 27 and "Adding bike lanes should have taken more planning," Aug. 2).

As a driver, I'm enjoying the dedicated center left turn lane along many parts of the road.

Also, as a driver and a business owner along Route 66, I have noticed that all of the sudden most people are driving the speed limit instead of the previous 40 mph to 50 mph norm.

Business owners are enjoying parking in front of their businesses now that didn't exist before.

Do I want people to slow down and look around and see my business and to allow school children and other pedestrians to cross the road safely? Yes.

Do we have to pay more attention when we drive now? Yes.

Is the road safer now? Definitely so!