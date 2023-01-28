 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bigger problems

Pro Choice Rally

Protesters chant in front of Tulsa County Courthouse during a pro-choice rally in downtown Tulsa on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The rally was in response to the Supreme Court's decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade allowing states, including Oklahoma, to make abortions illegal.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

This Friday, January 20, anti-abortion activists are holding their annual 'March for life' rally in Washington DC. It is the first such march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which guaranteed access to abortions in the US. The decision was a huge victory for many conservatives who had long claimed abortion access should be left up to individual states. But for pro-life activists, overturning Roe was just a first step. Their ultimate goal is to make abortion all but illegal across the country.

After reading the letter “Supreme Court Has Stripped Women of Rights," (July 7, 2022), I think it’s crazy that this generation made overturning Roe vs. Wade a top priority over other issues. There are so many horrible events happening around the U.S. like gun violence and mass shootings.

I completely understand why some people find that abortion is like murder. It’s terminating something that could eventually be a human being. People are so worried about something inside of a woman's body that they forget about the children already existing.

Over 400,000 children are in foster care and need help, but voters are so focused on what a woman should do with her body.

America wants women to keep having babies, but this is the same America that can’t even supply enough food to feed them. It makes no sense.

I ask that all people be more considerate of a woman's body because childbirth is the closest a woman comes to risking death. I ask that people stop forcing their beliefs onto those women.

I ask that people stop focusing on things they really can't control and start focusing on things they can.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

