Letter: Big Pharma problems

In response to the column "Let's keep American science on top" (May 27), here are some facts:

The U.S. has the most expensive medical care system per capita in the world. But we rank 37th in overall quality of medical care. The socialist system in France is No. 1 in quality.

About 1.9 million Americans import their prescriptions due to exorbitant U.S. prices. Same pills, from the same factory.

Drug manufacturers are allowed to charge whatever price they like.

Remember when hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli increased an HIV drug from $13 per pill to $750 per pill?

Or when Rodelis Therapeutics increased a tuberculosis drug from $500 for 30 pills to $10,500 for 30 pills?

Don't look for ethics from Big Pharma.

Have a gander at opioids and Stackler family killing machine.