Letter: Big Pharma problems

In response to the column "Let's keep American science on top" (May 27), here are some facts:
The U.S. has the most expensive medical care system per capita in the world. But we rank 37th in overall quality of medical care. The socialist system in France is No. 1 in quality.
About 1.9 million Americans import their prescriptions due to exorbitant U.S. prices. Same pills, from the same factory.
Drug manufacturers are allowed to charge whatever price they like.
Remember when hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli increased an HIV drug from $13 per pill to $750 per pill?
Or when Rodelis Therapeutics increased a tuberculosis drug from $500 for 30 pills to $10,500 for 30 pills?
Don't look for ethics from Big Pharma.
Have a gander at opioids and Stackler family killing machine.
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky drags down about $30 million a year but was named by the Justice Department as being “actively involved” in marketing an antipsychotic drug to children and the elderly despite an FDA warning.
Medicare is forbidden to negotiate with drug companies. That means the higher costs of drugs for Medicare are higher copayments for everyone.
Big Pharma says it spends a lot on research. The companies spend much more on marketing.
Among the 13 biggest pharmaceutical companies, $13.78 trillion made in revenue. Those spent $1.04 trillion on marketing and $643 million on research.
About 36 million prescriptions went unfilled in the U.S.
We’re sick. They are stinking rich. Regulate prices. No ads. Allow negotiations.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: