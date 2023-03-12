Gov. Kevin Stitt should leave the Oklahoma attorney general alone. Spending tax money to support Catholicism or any religion would be both a legal and an ethical mistake.

Legally it would violate the Oklahoma Constitution, which has very specific language forbidding religious arrogation of public funds. It also would violate the spirit of our secular U.S. Constitution.

Ethically, it would result in Oklahoma’s children being taught contrafactual material at school at taxpayer expense. The universe was not created by supernatural beings. Prayer does not influence reality.

Even more ethically disturbing is that the tax dollars of Native American Oklahomans would be used to support a church that once ran mission schools. Those schools worked to eradicate Indigenous religion, language and culture.

It angers me that Gov. Kevin Stitt or the Legislature would even consider using my tax dollars in this way.

Editor’s note: The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is considering an application from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa for sponsorship to create an online religious school and boost course offerings at existing Catholic schools through online options.

