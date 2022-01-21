Letter: Big events become big spreaders of COVID-19

Every day in the Tulsa World, a reporter gets front page coverage over how bad the virus is getting. Every day the news media talks about how bad it is getting especially for the hospitals and schools yet no one will talk about how this is spreading so fast.

The mayor described how the Chili Bowl was such a great financial benefit for Tulsa but nothing about thousands of people from out of state and more from Tulsa jammed into the center, or any of the other weekly events.

It does not take a mental genius to figure out how this is spreading. People go to these things, catch the virus, and by mid-week they are calling in sick? Too late, it has spread.

This is the same at any workplace. Evidently it is more important to have the economic advantage than to protect people who are vaccinated. What a joke.

