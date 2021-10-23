Letter: Big companies should pay fair share of taxes

I'm sure by now most people have heard that many of our extra-large, big money-making companies pay no taxes, despite they're having billions in profits.

So, I recently saw that one of these companies is AEP – American Electric Power, where many people in Oklahoma buy their electric service.

I am careful to pay my taxes correctly and on time, which I am happy to do because I like interstate highways and lots of other stuff taxes pay for. But I am tired of hearing about tax breaks for the wealthy.

I know this is all because of big money influencing politicians to make tax rules in favor of the rich. How can this be stopped?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.