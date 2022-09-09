Letter: Big campaign funds don't equal competency in office

It was so disheartening to see Tulsa World front page headlines announcing how much money Gov. Kevin Stitt has raised in the upcoming governor’s race compared to his opponents.

Sadly, name recognition is too often the deciding factor in casting votes – those who spend the most money pasting their name all over the state seem to have the edge in winning the most votes.

Since many people don’t have the ability, time, inclination or discernment to research the actual accomplishments of candidates, they conclude that big money equals aptitude and accomplishments.

Politicians know this. In Stitt’s case, nothing could be further from the truth. Big money special interests (rarely the best interests of Oklahomans) also know this.

Despite Stitt’s proclamations to the contrary, Oklahoma ranks at near the bottom in health care, education, infrastructure, business and so much more. How much “dark money” is in Stitt’s coffers?

Concise reporting on candidates’ qualification and accomplishments (or lack thereof) are important considerations, not how much money they raise. The Tulsa World has historically shown integrity in reporting on candidates’ backgrounds and stances.

Please continue to do so and leave money raised on the back pages. Print headlines about our many crucial issues, and don’t be afraid to call out the lies.

