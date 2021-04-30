Letter: Biden's vaccine program success hand to him by Trump

President Joe Biden's crowning achievement is his handling of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's highly doubtful he will attribute the credit to his predecessor.

Yet in January 2020, President Donald Trump introduced Operation Warp Speed designed to bring pharmaceutical companies in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration to develop a vaccine by the end of that year.

With unparalleled success, Moderna had produced a 95% effective vaccine on July 14, and Pfizer shortly thereafter. Pundits had theorized this process would take years, not months.

The Biden administration will no doubt take victory laps without mentioning the obvious. This success was handed to them in its totality.

This will be the lead into Biden taking his so-called victory lap to introduce this administration's infrastructure proposal. While costing about $2 trillion, this bill would only include about 6% to what infrastructure means to most.

The remaining 94% would be devoted to socialist programs demanded by his handlers. I would not anticipate he will comment on his handling of the crisis on our southern border.

If you are buying what this guy is selling, bless your heart.