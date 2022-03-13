Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

The State of the Union Speech was a classic political rhetoric speech with no substance. President Joe Biden’s weakness, poor decisions, and lack of leadership gave Putin the boldness to satisfy his depraved ambitions.

His speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years.

Contrary to his speech he ran on defunding the police but yet our crime is rampant, murders are soaring. Inflation is out of control, while delivery of goods is delayed as if we are a third world country, and the cost of goods is rising.

We have not paid this high for gasoline in many years. We have the ability to produce more oil right now without even opening up the Keystone pipeline, but our government has put a halt to that. This administration’s policies are costing everyone more money dramatically out of their own pockets.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.