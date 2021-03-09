Letter: Biden's socialist plan

President Joe Biden’s plan to fight the pandemic would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.

Biden revealed his plan a year ago when President Donald Trump announced a ban on flights from China, which Biden said it was xenophobic.

The goal of socialism is to make every citizen completely dependent upon the government, and the coronavirus was a vehicle to help them accomplish that goal.

Millions of Americans were put out of work overnight and dependent upon the government for their income. We wouldn’t even have a vaccine if it weren’t for Trump.

Biden wouldn’t have even tried to work with the pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine. Plus, he doesn’t have the intelligence or negotiation skills to do so.

The socialists needed the pandemic to last until the election. Now Biden and the socialist party are trying to claim the vaccine as their own.

Biden doubled-down on the socialist agenda his first day in office. He put energy workers out of work, adding to the millions already dependent upon the government.

Michael Steele, Broken Arrow