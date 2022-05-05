Letter: Biden's response to Ukraine war is lacking

Doyle McManus is fooling himself, or fooling his audience, in his song of praise for Joe Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (“Ukraine escalating aid reflects policy change,” April 29).

Biden's threat of sanctions failed to deter Putin in the run-up to the invasion, then he claimed falsely that the sanctions were not meant for deterrence despite multiple administration claims to the contrary.

His initial response to the invasion was confused, slow and inadequate. His administration took a month to get 100 switchblade drones into Ukraine, when one flight by a C-17 cargo plane would have delivered them. Ten weeks into the biggest war Europe has seen in over 75 years, he is just now talking about sending heavy weapons into Ukraine.

He telegraphs every move he makes on CNN. And worst of all, Biden vetoed air cover for the Ukrainians using Polish MiGs. Joe Biden is squandering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fatally weaken the most ruthless dictator on the world stage, If the Ukrainians win this war, it will be in spite of Joe Biden's confused and dilatory policy, not because of it.

