Letter: Biden's moves on jobs and national security not good for U.S.

Although I seldom agree with many of the editorials, I've been a subscriber for over 20 years.

The sports pages are the main draw for me, however I do try to absorb much of the content.

From the onset of COVID-19, I've appreciated the work necessary to publish and deliver the daily paper. Since then, including the recent record low temperatures, ice and snow, I've not missed one paper.

To the carrier on my route, I give a huge thank you!

But, a letter on Feb. 18 appeared to be a condensed version of the Democratic platform. I want to examine its take on jobs and national security ("Joe Biden has accomplished much in first month").

I doubt seriously that the roughly 10,000 individuals affected by Biden's decision, at the behest of the progressive left in his party, to stop the Keystone pipeline would agree that jobs have been strengthened.

The letter states, "National security — improved (Biden, apparently, in his first month) the national security apparatus through policies to improve recruitment and retention."