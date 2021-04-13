Letter: Biden's line of succession doesn't inspire confidence

Perhaps impeaching Joe Biden is well deserved but consider the line of succession.

Vice President Kamala Harris espouses uncontrolled rioting by saying, "They're not gonna let up, and they should not," and advocates providing bail for rioters to continue their malicious mischief.

As a prosecutor, she refused to prosecute priests accused of juvenile abuse. She is known to have accepted sizeable political donations from members of the Catholic church.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to be only in favor of what is good for her or her party (or bad for President Donald Trump), regardless of what is good for our country.

Perhaps it would be better to stick with what we know, bad as it is, until the next election and hope for the best.

We can hope there are enough sane members of Congress, judges and perhaps cabinet members to keep Biden in reasonable check until we can vote him out.

To emphasize my original caveat, be very, very, careful what you wish for! Remember, impeachment is one of the most serious actions that our government can take. I hope that my party will never stoop to

Roger Williams, Tulsa