Letter: Biden undid a lot of the good that Trump accomplished
People seem to have forgotten the good former President Donald Trump accomplished. We all know what they were, and we also know that President Joe Biden undid a lot of it.

If you don’t think so, look at the high cost of fuel. Also, the cost of living has skyrocketed on food, housing, medications and more.

Look at what Biden has done. He stranded thousands of allies and Americans in Afghanistan and abandoned $85 billion in our military equipment to the Taliban.

If that’s not enough, how about the 13 Americans who were killed in Kabul during the withdrawal?

