Letter: Biden not taking border situation seriously

So Vice President Kamala Harris takes a visit to Eastern Europe to assess the situation in the Ukraine, but won’t visit the border in Texas to assess the illegal invasion of this country.

Now President Joe Biden is considering making a similar visit, but won’t visit the border in Texas where close to a million people have illegally entered the United States.

And what about all of that military equipment that our president left in Afghanistan? Equipment that was paid for by the American public through income taxes?

Isn’t that called misuse of tax payer money? Think about that the next time you mail your taxes in.

Editor's note: Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border on June 25 where she toured immigration facilities. On June 7, Harris held a press conference in Guatemala to discourage immigration to the U.S. border.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

