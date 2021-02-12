Letter: Biden not living up to bipartisan compromises

As the Biden administration continues to roll out executive orders and House and Senate leaders prepare legislative agendas, the promise for bi-partisanship and cooperation appear to be slipping away.

From Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declaring that the Senate trial against President Donald Trump will be "healing" to ramming through a pandemic relief package, coupled with a $15 per hour minimum wage provision, we seem headed for an outcome we witnessed during the first years of the Barack Obama administration.

If the current trend continues, Democrats will pass whatever legislation they want, with or without any Republican support, and they will take their chances about keeping control of Congress in 2022.

As in 2010, even if the Democrats lose control, Republicans will have a difficult, if not impossible, task reversing any bills passed during the previous two years, and we will live with the consequences.

To top off the apparent brazen attitude of many Democrats, Trump's impeachment trial proceeds unabated, even though he is out of office.

Distraction aside, some believe the trial unconstitutional, and Republicans have already determined it will not result in conviction.