Letter: Biden, left are lacking in wisdom on Russia

Vladimir Putin appears to have waited until after former President Donald Trump left office for his Ukraine adventure. Logically, had Trump been “Putin’s puppet,” that adventure would have taken place three or four years ago.

Apparently the strings Putin used to control Trump only existed in the minds of Trump’s domestic political opponents.

That was Hillary Clinton’s big lie. This big lie fostered something called “the resistance” that threw sand in the machinery of Trump’s presidency at every opportunity.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and his impeachments were outcomes of this big lie. The political division in this country is a result of Clinton’s big lie. The Ukrainian American that was Schiff’s star witness was part of “the resistance.” He was obviously a patriot, but more to Ukraine than his adopted country.

Now President Joe Biden, whose exit from Afghanistan was as badly handled as any enterprise ever undertaken by an American president, is huffing and puffing at Putin.

We are going to find ourselves in another war led by the least capable president this country has ever had. The Democrats were very clever in all of these machinations. But utterly lacking in wisdom.