Letter: Biden is going to usher in higher taxes and low military spending

Attention Democrats who voted for Joe Biden: One of the many wonderful plans he has is to cancel the Keystone Pipeline.

So, get ready to enjoy much higher gasoline prices and loss of jobs.

Then start to be concerned with a massive influx of illegal immigrants.

Next you can watch the budget for our military be cut back, leaving our country at the mercy of China, Russia or anyone else no longer having any respect for this country.

I could go on and on, but it's too depressing.

Hope those with gas-guzzling cars are prepared for extra taxes.

